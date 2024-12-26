bioAffinity Technologies Reports Results of 2024 Special Meeting**

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) recently held its 2024 Special Meeting of Stockholders on December 20, 2024, where pivotal decisions were made concerning the company’s future. At the meeting, stockholders voted on two critical proposals detailed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on November 22, 2024.

In Proposal No. 1, which pertained to the issuance of shares of Common Stock upon the exercise of warrants, bioAffinity Technologies’ stockholders approved the issuance of up to 2,724,230 shares of Common Stock. These shares are to be issued upon the exercise of Common Stock purchase warrants that were initially issued to institutional investors and designees in connection with the Company’s recent registered direct offering and concurrent private placement offering.

The results of the voting on Proposal No. 1 were as follows:– Votes For: 6,750,134– Votes Against: 213,740– Abstentions: 457,750– Broker Non-Votes: 0

Moving on to Proposal No. 2, which centered around the adjournment of the 2024 Special Meeting, shareholders approved the adjournment to a later date if necessary. This adjournment would facilitate further solicitation and vote of proxies in the event of insufficient votes for or in connection with the approval of Proposal No. 1. However, due to the successful approval of Proposal No. 1 during the meeting, the adjournment was deemed unnecessary.

The outcomes of the voting on Proposal No. 2 were as follows:

– Votes For: 7,024,100

– Votes Against: 177,685

– Abstentions: 219,839

– Broker Non-Votes: 0

With the resolutions passed during the 2024 Special Meeting, bioAffinity Technologies solidifies its position for future endeavours. The Company continues to focus on its commitments and strategies aimed at enhancing shareholder value and driving growth in the dynamic market landscape.

This conclusion marks a significant milestone for bioAffinity Technologies, indicating support from its shareholders and a clear path ahead for the company’s strategic initiatives.

