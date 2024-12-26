Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Oxana Tkach Sells 4,247 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Tkach sold 4,247 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $18,559.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,959.10. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oxana Tkach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $94,918.32.

BLND stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

