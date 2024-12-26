BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.00 and traded as low as C$10.55. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.62, with a volume of 81,016 shares.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.78.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

