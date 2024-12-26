BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Up 250.0% in December

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

BNCCORP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906. BNCCORP has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

BNCCORP Increases Dividend

BNCCORP Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

