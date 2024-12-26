Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, an increase of 519.8% from the November 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 842,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

