Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, an increase of 519.8% from the November 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 842,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
