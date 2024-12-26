BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 245.7% in December

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 245.7% from the November 30th total of 688,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,954. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

