BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 245.7% in December

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 245.7% from the November 30th total of 688,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BCTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,954. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCTX
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.