BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 245.7% in December

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 245.7% from the November 30th total of 688,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,954. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCTX

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.