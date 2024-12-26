Brokerages Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $167.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crane Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crane by 81.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $155.88 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Crane

(Get Free Report

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

