Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $84.88

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.20 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

