Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $84.88

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.88.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRUS
Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of KRUS stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.20 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.
About Kura Sushi USA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.