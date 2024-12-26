Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,128. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

