CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $837,700.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,292.26. This trade represents a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.17. 1,116,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,942,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

