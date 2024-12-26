CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. 1,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CFSB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

