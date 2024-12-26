CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Financial Analysis

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -38.47% -2.36% -2.18% BTCS 366.80% -15.42% -13.77%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $378.97 million 8.23 -$145.78 million ($0.58) -18.38 BTCS $2.08 million 23.43 $7.82 million $0.41 6.98

This table compares CleanSpark and BTCS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 6 0 3.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 117.32%. BTCS has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.83%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than BTCS.

Risk & Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats BTCS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

