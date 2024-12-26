Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Research Coverage Started at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Partners lowered Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

