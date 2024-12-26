CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $16.81 Average PT from Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

CMPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $557,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,068 shares in the company, valued at $21,356,704.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $904,246.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,660 shares of company stock worth $2,921,066. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $27,978,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

