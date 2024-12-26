Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Todd Keith Andrews Sells 5,489 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $504,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,464.96. This represents a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Keith Andrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Construction Partners alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,511 shares of Construction Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $240,704.46.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

ROAD opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Construction Partners by 35.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.