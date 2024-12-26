Contrasting First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. OP Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.60 million 2.88 $23.92 million $1.40 11.20 First Mid Bancshares $313.26 million 2.88 $68.93 million $3.25 11.61

This table compares OP Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OP Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 3 3 0 2.50

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.09%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 14.18% 10.81% 0.94% First Mid Bancshares 17.32% 10.38% 1.11%

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats OP Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.