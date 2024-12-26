Contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) & Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.00%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.81%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -257.87% -264.16% -107.24% Senti Biosciences N/A -154.84% -77.42%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $52.29 million 9.98 -$257.83 million ($0.75) -3.33 Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 7.48 -$71.06 million ($15.56) -0.27

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

