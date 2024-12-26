Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $57.03. Approximately 119,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 736,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

