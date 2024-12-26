D. Boral Capital Begins Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMER. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Omeros Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Omeros

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $10.00 on Monday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $579.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

