Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
Shares of DWLAF remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
