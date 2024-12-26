Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 279,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 177,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
