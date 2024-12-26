Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.77. 1,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

