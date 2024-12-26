Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.04 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.31). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 742 ($9.31), with a volume of 102,266 shares.

Edinburgh Investment Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 741.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is 3,373.49%.

About Edinburgh Investment

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.