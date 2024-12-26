Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$30.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,009,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $562,999 and have sold 38,948 shares valued at $1,154,902. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

