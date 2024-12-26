Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$200,956.47 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.81, for a total value of C$200,956.47.

Empire Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.77.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.57.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

