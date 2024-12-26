Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$200,956.47 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.81, for a total value of C$200,956.47.
Empire Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.77.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Empire
Empire Company Profile
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.