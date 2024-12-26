EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.650-9.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

