Enterprise Associates 16 New Acquires 554,250 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New bought 554,250 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,773,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,169.60. The trade was a 51.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of Marker Therapeutics worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.