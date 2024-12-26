Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

EL opened at $75.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

