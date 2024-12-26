Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

EPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $83.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

