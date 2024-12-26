Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Up 2.8% – Here’s Why

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 21,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Excelsior Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market cap of C$58.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

