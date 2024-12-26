First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

TSE FN opened at C$40.30 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.15 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 25,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 131,730 shares of company stock worth $5,526,134. 71.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

