FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDFGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 209,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 50,413 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.29.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 173.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.