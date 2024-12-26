FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 209,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 50,413 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.29.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 173.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

