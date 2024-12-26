FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.17 and traded as high as $42.29. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 6,633 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 18.28%. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 358,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

