Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in December

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock remained flat at $11.79 on Thursday. 6,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

