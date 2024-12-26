Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Critical Analysis

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globus Medical and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 1 2 9 0 2.67 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $94.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Globus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Globus Medical and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $2.48 billion 4.59 $122.87 million $0.67 124.58 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.29 million N/A N/A

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 3.69% 9.98% 7.92% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

