Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.
