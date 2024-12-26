Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.85. 972,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,913,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $111,916,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,042,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $16,406,000. Emory University acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,082,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,491,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.