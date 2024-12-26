HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance
HVPQF stock remained flat at $32.00 during midday trading on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.