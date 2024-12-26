Head to Head Analysis: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF)

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Vista Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.36 $6.53 million ($0.13) -0.52 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.09 6.22

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A -482.08% -43.80% Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Excellon Resources and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Excellon Resources and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 390.98%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.