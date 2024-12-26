Head-To-Head Review: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) vs. Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lendway has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lendway and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 2 3 3.60

Profitability

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.18%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Lendway.

This table compares Lendway and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% Green Thumb Industries 5.38% 3.39% 2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lendway and Green Thumb Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $31.58 million 0.25 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.29 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.55 $36.27 million $0.27 28.67

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Lendway on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

