Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.