Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.73 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 234.09 ($2.94). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 227.90 ($2.86), with a volume of 242,858 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.39. The company has a market cap of £90.00 million, a PE ratio of 7,596.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

