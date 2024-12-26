Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.41. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 291,925 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Hertz Global Stock Up 4.6 %
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
