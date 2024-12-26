iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.82 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10.

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

