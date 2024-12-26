Insider Buying: Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON) Insider Purchases A$75,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON – Get Free Report) insider Neil Inwood acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($46,875.00).
Apollo Minerals Price Performance
About Apollo Minerals
Apollo Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for zinc, lead, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Kroussou project located in the Ngounié Province of Western Gabon. Apollo Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.
