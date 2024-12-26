Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Purchases 69,650 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$109,553.32.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 64,140 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,102.24.

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WILD opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. WildBrain Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50. The stock has a market cap of C$340.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WILD shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

