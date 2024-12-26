Insider Selling: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Sells 27,766 Shares of Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider David Simpson sold 27,766 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £48,868.16 ($61,292.06).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:EGL opened at GBX 180 ($2.26) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.23. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £199.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,444.44%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

