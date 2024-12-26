Insider Selling: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Sells 2,514 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Kay Page sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.94), for a total transaction of A$11,815.80 ($7,384.88).
Kay Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Kay Page sold 150,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.05), for a total transaction of A$731,700.00 ($457,312.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
