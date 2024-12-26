Insider Selling: Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Sells C$58,643.99 in Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$58,643.99.
Surge Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$5.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$549.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.
Surge Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
