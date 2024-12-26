Insider Selling: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Major Shareholder Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,978.05. This represents a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S&W Seed Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SANW stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.